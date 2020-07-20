1/
William F. Saam
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saam, William F.
1941 - 2020
William F. Saam, age 78, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Kobacker House. William was born on November 14, 1941 in Butte, Montana to the late Thomas and Sarah (Graff) Saam. Also preceding in death was wife Margaret Saam, stepdaughter Julie Clark and brothers Fritz and John Saam. Will earned his Bachelor of Science from CalTech and his Masters of Science and Doctorate in physics from the University of Illinois. After graduation, he did a fellowship in Germany and another in France. Will joined the Physics Department faculty at The Ohio State University in 1970. In 1996 he became Chair of the Physics Department and remained in that position until retirement in 2008. He served as Chair of the Midwest Physics Chairs and was a Fellow of the American Physical Society and American Association for the Advancement of Science. Will was a man of many interests including camping, hiking, running, traveling, art. He was well read and never stopped learning. Will made friends easily and had a way of making each feel special. He had a true zest for life that brought joy to his family and friends. William will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Nora Hiland; children and step-children, Melanie (Keith) Pitsch, Zachary Saam, Michael (Karen) Saam, Jennifer (Cary) Secrest, John (Naomi) Richards, Eric (Vicki) Batterton, and Greg Batterton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or Available Light Theatre, 77 South High Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Carpe Diem.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved