Saam, William F.
1941 - 2020
William F. Saam, age 78, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Kobacker House. William was born on November 14, 1941 in Butte, Montana to the late Thomas and Sarah (Graff) Saam. Also preceding in death was wife Margaret Saam, stepdaughter Julie Clark and brothers Fritz and John Saam. Will earned his Bachelor of Science from CalTech and his Masters of Science and Doctorate in physics from the University of Illinois. After graduation, he did a fellowship in Germany and another in France. Will joined the Physics Department faculty at The Ohio State University in 1970. In 1996 he became Chair of the Physics Department and remained in that position until retirement in 2008. He served as Chair of the Midwest Physics Chairs and was a Fellow of the American Physical Society and American Association for the Advancement of Science. Will was a man of many interests including camping, hiking, running, traveling, art. He was well read and never stopped learning. Will made friends easily and had a way of making each feel special. He had a true zest for life that brought joy to his family and friends. William will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Nora Hiland; children and step-children, Melanie (Keith) Pitsch, Zachary Saam, Michael (Karen) Saam, Jennifer (Cary) Secrest, John (Naomi) Richards, Eric (Vicki) Batterton, and Greg Batterton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or Available Light Theatre, 77 South High Street, 2nd Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Carpe Diem.