William Fallon
Fallon, William
1927 - 2020
William "Bill" Fallon, a longtime resident of Worthington, OH, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Bill was born May 15, 1927, in Columbus, OH, to the late Nellie W. and Ralph S. Fallon. He was the devoted husband to wife, Millicent. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by son Clinton, brothers Ralph Jr. and Thomas, and sisters Ann Scollay and Louis Hoag. Upon graduation from Upper Arlington High School in 1945, Bill enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps (USAAC), where he served as a Cryptographic Technician, Pacific Theatre during World War II. After his service in the Army Air Corps, Bill attended Ohio State University and graduated with a Masters of Civil Engineering degree in 1952 where he was a member of the Engineering Scholastic Honoraries, including Tau Beta Pi, Chi Epsilon, Pi Mu Epsilon, and the Society of Sigma Xi devoted to the promotion of Research and Science. He was also a Member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. As a Professional Engineer, Bill served as Partner and Engineering Manager of R.S. Fling and Partners, Inc., Consulting Engineers, working on the design of commercial projects throughout the United States. At the age of 57, Bill retired from engineering and founded Fallon Realty, Inc. and Fallon Investments, Inc., purchasing and managing properties until the age of 85. He also served on the Worthington Board of Zoning Appeals, Municipal Development Commission, and City Council during the 1980's. Bill was a longtime member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church. Bill loved spending time during the summer in his vegetable garden, attending Ohio State Football games in the fall, and sharing his extensive train set with his beloved grandchildren at Christmas. Bill's sense of humor blossomed in later years. He loved to put a smile on your face. Bill is survived by sister, Elaine Smith; children, Marianne, Ralph, Bradley (Cathi), Michael (Leslie), Frederick, and Clifford (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Danielle, Sylvia, Julie, Philip, Wesley, Wenton, Wendrew, Christen, Katie, Caroline and Michael Jr.; great-grandchildren, Lily, Peter, Huntington, and Millie; and nieces and nephews. Our gratitude goes to the staff at New Albany Gardens as well as his loving caregivers John and Tiara. Friends are invited to attend visitation between 9-10AM Saturday, October 17 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High St., Worthington; or attend the 10:30AM graveside service at Walnut Grove Cemetery, 5561 Milton Ave., Worthington (2 blocks west of High St). If you wish, Bill asked that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
