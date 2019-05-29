|
|
Fearon, William
1935 - 2019
Mr. William W. "Bill" Fearon, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1935 in Port Washington, NY. Mr. Fearon was a resident of Sandestin Beach Resort, Miramar Beach, Florida for 21 years, relocating from Worthington, OH. He was a member of Christ The King Episcopal Church in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. A loving husband, Bill is survived by his wife, Carol, of 61 years. He was fun-loving, witty and loved to tell jokes. Bill obtained his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University and began his career at Jeffrey Manufacturing, while also serving in the United States Air Force Reserves. He retired as President and CEO of Kinetics Noise Control, Inc. after 34 years. Bill was a life member of ASHRAE and served as President of the Columbus Chapter. He was a founding member of the Vibration Isolation and Seismic Restraint Manufacturers Association. He was also President of the Dublin, Ohio Chamber of Commerce and President of the Dublin, Ohio Convention & Visitors Bureau. He also served as Director - President of the Sandestin Owners Association, Inc. Bill was an avid boater and earned the Certificate of Merit and Life Member of the United States Power Squadrons. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM with a memorial service at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 5 at Christ The King Episcopal Church in Santa Rosa Beach, FL with a reception following. A memorial service will also be held in Worthington, OH at St. John's Episcopal Church at 700 High Street, Worthington at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with a reception in Kilbourne Hall following the service. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Hospital on The Emerald Coast, 7800 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach, FL 32550. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mclaughlintwincities.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019