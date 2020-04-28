|
|
Filippi, William
1927 - 2020
William Edward "Bill" Filippi, 92, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH, to the late Enrico and Irene Filippi. Preceded in death by his sister Dolores, brothers Fred, Henry, and Rich Filippi, daughter Kristi Wright and great-grandson Micah Hawkins. He proudly served in the Army during WWII. He retired from Favret Heating and Cooling where he was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He was a member of American Legion Post 164, and a life member of VFW Post 11208. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf with family and friends, camping, bowling, and rousing card games. He was a loving, devoted husband who cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Constance (nee Blake); son, Darryl (Karen) Wright; daughters, Debbie Wright, Carmen Wallar, Dee Dee (Carl) Hicks, Gail (Gene) Miller; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helga Filippi; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL with a Private Graveside Service at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion Post 164, 3363 McDowell Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. Messages of condolence may be left at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2020