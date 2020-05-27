Forte, William
1947 - 2020
William Everett Forte, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 23, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1947 to the late Joseph and Lula Forte. He is preceded in death by his brothers Maceo Forte, Gene Forte. Surviving family includes, son, James Forte; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Brittany Smith, Antoinette Smith, Najohn Watson, Nyeme Watson; seven great grandchildren; as well as many other loving extended family and friends. Bill served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio with a service immediately following. Burial procession to Evergreen Cemetery after the service. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 29, 2020.