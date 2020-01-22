|
|
Foust, William
1933 - 2020
William J. Foust, 86, passed away January 21, 2020. A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, United States Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War, Journeyman Mechanic for Commercial Motor Freight and a member of St. Elizabeth Parish. Preceded in death by parents Roland and Margaret Foust, brother Roland Foust Jr., and sister Margaret Zuber. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Angela Foust; children, William Foust, Annette (David) Noble and Elaine (Peter) Mazzeo; grandchildren, Oliver, Francis, Madeline, Angela and Rose. Friends may call Friday from 5-7p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Rev. Fr. Jesse Chick Celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery Lockbourne, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020