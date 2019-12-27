|
William Harley Fox, 82, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 22, 2019. Born on July 4th 1937 in Urbana, graduate of Hilliard High School class of 1957. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betsy (Morris) Fox, granddaughter Shannon Elizabeth Fox, daughter-in-law Teresa (Threlkeld) Fox and parents Edwin and Martha Fox. Survived by son, Bill Fox, daughter Bonnie Henry (Brian), daughter Jennifer Thomas (Scott) and son Joe Fox. Grandchildren Amanda Ward, James Fox (Amie), Elizabeth Wendel, Jacob Henry (Paige), Tristyn Fox, Trisha Fox, Nathan Thomas, Autumn Thomas, Ally Thomas. Great grandchildren Jimmy Ward, Memphis Ward, August Wendel and Kalin Fox. Bill will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends and classmates with whom he has stayed in touch throughout the years and his loving cat Benny. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Bill was a diesel mechanic and spent his early career at Massy Ferguson and Lend Lease and retired after 21 years from Columbus Kenworth. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Norwich Township Fire Department in the 1960's and had many friends there. He loved the Buckeyes and the Browns and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren grow, develop, and pursue their dreams and provide them the support and tools they needed. Bill has lifelong friends that fondly recall his humor, loyalty, character, compassion and friendship. Thank you to the wonderful and caring medical team at the OSU Medical Center and the Central Ohio Hospice Association. Thank you to the caring nurses who took care of Dad or stopped by to spend time with him. A special thank you to nurses Angie, Kris, Teresa and Tricia. Family will receive friends on January 3rd from 2pm-4pm and from 6pm-8pm. A service for family and friends will be held on January 4th at 10:00am at the Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tidd Funereal Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH, 43026, or to the Olentangy Lady Braves basketball team, 675 Lewis Center Rd, Lewis Center, OH 43035.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019