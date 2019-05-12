Home

French, William
William L. "Frenchy" French; age 74; Retired from Battelle Memorial Institute after 42 years. Loved by many family and friends. 11:00 a.m. Visitation followed by 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, May, 15, 2019 Mt. Zion Church, 1580 Union Avenue; Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Lori Diaz, FDoC. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019
