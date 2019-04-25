|
Frye, William
1940 - 2019
William H. "Bill" Frye, age 79, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215, where family will receive friends at a reception immediately following service until 5 P.M. Valet provided. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary notice and send memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019