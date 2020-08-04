Chenault, William G.
1935 - 2020
William G. "Bill" Chenault, age 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bill enjoyed playing golf, playing euchre at the West Jefferson V.F.W, coaching youth baseball for many years. He was a Lifetime Member of the West Jefferson V.F.W Post 7005, and the Honor Flight Columbus. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah (Gochenour) Chenault, first wife June Ann and second wife Elizabeth, sister Betty, brothers Ralph, Frank, Gary, and Greg, daughter Dona Lindsey, and son-in-law Jim Gourley. Bill is survived by his children, Bill Chenault, Leanne Gourley, John Chenault, and Paul Chenault; sisters, Mary Wilson, and Frieda Roark; grandchildren, Jessica, Britteny, Cheyene, Amanda, JD, Zeke, Cody, Sam, and Josh; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends who all love and will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OH, 43162, on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1PM with Pastor Jerry Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for friends to consider making a donation to Loving Care Hospice, 56 S. Oak Street, London, OH, 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
