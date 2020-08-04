1/
William G. Chenault
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chenault, William G.
1935 - 2020
William G. "Bill" Chenault, age 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bill enjoyed playing golf, playing euchre at the West Jefferson V.F.W, coaching youth baseball for many years. He was a Lifetime Member of the West Jefferson V.F.W Post 7005, and the Honor Flight Columbus. Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Sarah (Gochenour) Chenault, first wife June Ann and second wife Elizabeth, sister Betty, brothers Ralph, Frank, Gary, and Greg, daughter Dona Lindsey, and son-in-law Jim Gourley. Bill is survived by his children, Bill Chenault, Leanne Gourley, John Chenault, and Paul Chenault; sisters, Mary Wilson, and Frieda Roark; grandchildren, Jessica, Britteny, Cheyene, Amanda, JD, Zeke, Cody, Sam, and Josh; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends who all love and will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OH, 43162, on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 1PM with Pastor Jerry Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for friends to consider making a donation to Loving Care Hospice, 56 S. Oak Street, London, OH, 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memory of Bill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved