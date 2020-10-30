Gallagher, William

1937 - 2020

Lt. Col. William D. Gallagher (U.S. Army, retired), native son of Hoboken, N.J. and resident of Pickerington, OH., passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 57 years, Jean Gallagher, brother David W. Gallagher, father and mother William and Florence Gallagher, cousin Grace Guider, parents-in-law William C. and Helen Daviet, brother and sister-in-law William Jr. and Anne Daviet, as well as many aunts, uncles, and relatives of the Gallagher and Walsh families (all of N.J.) Survived by sons, David and Patrick Gallagher, Pickerington, OH; sisters-in-law, Carol Gallagher, Mary Gallagher; cousin, George (Ginny) Guider; nephews/nieces, William Daviet Jr., John Daviet, Patricia Daviet, and Jennifer Daviet, all of NJ; as well as lifelong and beloved family friends, Stephanie Carney, sons, Lane Ware and James Carney. Bill Gallagher may have had an entirely different life were it not for two life-changing circumstances, being drafted into the United States Army and meeting the love of his life, Jean, at Montclair Teachers College, N.J. As a young man, once he found each, he then steered his life with duty, principle, courage, and unwavering love of family and service to his country. He served faithfully and with vigor through a decorated military career that included deployment in the Vietnam War as well as many other domestic, overseas, and Mideast assignments (including DSCC, Cols. OH). His achievements and commendations are numerous and well-earned. Lt. Col Gallagher believed in the U.S. Army even beyond his active duty years and felt it was a privilege to serve. While in the Army, Bill completed his education at University of Tampa (B.S.), Western New England University (M.B.A.), and was incredibly close to completing studies at the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, PA., when family issues necessitated retiring from the military. This was indeed a setback since he, undoubtedly, was forging ahead within the military ranks and had hoped to continue his career for many years further. Nevertheless, he put his family first and finished his working life with the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, utilizing his expertise and training within engineering and logistics. A connoisseur of classic cars, electronics, machines, and a lifelong amateur radio member (call sign: AC8BR), Bill also had uncanny technical ability and was renowned by family, friends, and neighbors, for being able to "fix anything". He loved a pint of Guinness, or a dry martini, but always sought out the local greasy diners anytime while back east. Bill and Jean had a wonderful life in Ohio for many years but their hearts forever belonged to New Jersey. While Bill enjoyed many travels, experiences, along with an honorable military career, his greatest adventure would have to be sharing a life with his wife, our mother, Jean Gallagher. His love for her was absolute and inspirational. They had a lifetime of fun, hard work, and raising a family, and his last remaining wish was to be eternally reunited with her. It is our hope that Lt. Col. William D. Gallagher and his wife, Jean Gallagher, will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store