|
|
Gollihue, William "Jamey"
1984 - 2019
William Gollihue "Jamey" of Grove City, OH, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 6 at the age of 34. Jamey fought a brave and courageous battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. He leaves behind his best friend and wife, Tammy Gollihue; step-children, Trenton Evans and Morgan Evans; loving parents, Bill and Nan Gollihue; sister, Tiffani Gollihue; and grandmother, Anne Loyd (Rotonda West, FL); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Russell Loyd. Jamey graduated from Grove City High School in 2003 and went on to become a plumber pipefitter. He worked for the union in Local 189. He took great pride in his work and loved his union brothers. He was always full of energy, made everything fun and wanted to see people smile. Jamey enjoyed all sports from baseball to snowboarding, but his passion was golf. He played collegiate golf for Columbus State, enjoyed his Thursday night golf league with his buddies and liked to brag about his low handicap. We will always carry his memory, contagious laugh, silliness and zest for life in our hearts. GooStrong Forever! Funeral to be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 5:30pm with a gathering of friends and family from 3:30-5:30pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City OH 43123. Memorial donations may be made to The Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus OH 43214. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019