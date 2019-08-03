Home

William Grooms Sr.


1927 - 2019
William Grooms Sr. Obituary
Grooms Sr., William
1927 - 2019
William J. Grooms, Sr, age 92 of Columbus, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Mt Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mildred (Segbers) Grooms in Columbus, OH. William served during the Korean War with the U.S. Navy. William is survived by son, William "Bill" Grooms Jr.; granddaughters, Monica Grooms (John Penrod) and Michelle (Robert) O'Malley; great grandchildren, Talia, Cierra, Brenden, Makayla, Jaylee and Dominic. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Patricia A. Grooms. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd. Columbus with Father Anthony Davis officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
