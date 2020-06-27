William Grossman

Grossman, William
William "Bill" Frederick Grossman, age 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on June 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Columbus, Bill attended St. Agatha School and graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, where he captained the baseball team and lettered in football. He had a strong work ethic and was employed by Twiss-DePuy Paving for 40 years. Bill attended St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He was a member of the Columbus Gruetli Society. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Andrew and Bertha (Dehl) Grossman. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresa (Townsend) and their children, Karan (Roger May) Ireland of Charleston, WV, Brian Grossman and Angela Grossman of Columbus; grandchildren, Dylan and Genevieve Ireland; brothers, John (MaryAnn) Grossman, Ray Grossman; and sister, Monica (Judson) Blaine; many nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Friends may call Monday, June 29 from 4-7PM at Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10AM in St. Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street. Callers are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Friends who wish, may contribute to the Kobacker House/Ohio Health Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.