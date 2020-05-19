William Grubb Jr.
1939 - 2020
Grubb Jr., William
William C. Grubb Jr., age 81, of Oak Hill, Ohio and formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 23, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Helen (Myers) and William Clifton Grubb Sr. He was a retired Air Force Veteran and will be forever loved and missed. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Gerri" (Lester) Grubb; children, William "Bill" C. Grubb III, Teresa Ann (Elliott) Perry, and Michael Allen (Rachel) Grubb; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Allen (Helen) Grubb, Steven Michael (Debbie) Grubb, Terry Lee Grubb, and Thomas Richard (Sharon) Grubb; sisters, Nancy Ellen (Richard) Murphy, Neta Mae (Robert) Grubb, Marylou (Al) Simpkins, and Crystal Jean Grubb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son James Steven Grubb, brother Charles Edward Grubb and sisters Rose Marie Abdon and Margaret Helen Ford. Private family services are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
