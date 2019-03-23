|
|
Cardwell Jr, Dr. William H.
1953 - 2019
Dr. William H. Cardwell Jr., age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday March 18, 2019. He was born March 28, 1953 in Akron, Oh. to the late William H. Sr. and Elizabeth Cardwell. He was preceded in death by his wife Judi Cardwell. William will be deeply missed by his sister Barbara (Dan) McMillan; brother Douglas Cardwell; nieces and nephews Chad (Ashley) Cardwell, Michael (Erin) Cardwell, Patrick Cardwell, Katie Cardwell, Collin McMillan, Ethan McMillan and stepson Jason Scheldt. A memorial service to honor William will be held Sunday April 7. Friends may call 2-3 pm at Church of the Messiah, 51 North State St. Westerville, Oh. with memorial service immediately following at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lakeside Association, 236 Walnut St., Lakeside, OH 43440.Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a more complete and extended obituary and to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019