May, William H.
1930 - 2019
William "Bill" Howard May, 89, departed this life on October 18, 2019. He was born March 8, 1930 to the late Carl and Lucille May of Columbus, Ohio. William is preceded in death by his wife Doris Lee (Davis) May and brother Carl May. He is survived by daughters, Carol Sorvig (Kelly) of CA/CO, Leslie Vonville (Tim) of OH and Christine Gronowski (Martin) of OH. He has 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Sorvig) Cushman and (Danny) of CA, Erik Sorvig and Kari Sorvig of CO, Kyle Sorvig of CA, Tim Vonville (Katey) of OH, Lauren (Vonville) Gunvalsen (Ross) of OH, Michael Gronowski and Caroline Gronowski, Sophia Adams of OH. Surviving sister, Marion Fadley; sisters-in-law, Eleanor (Tommie) Davis, and Theadora (Teddy) May; five nieces and two nephews. William entered the Marine Corp in 1947 where he received his GED. He served during the Korean War Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1951. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the "Good Conduct" Medal. Upon his discharge he worked for Montgomery Ward, International Harvester and retired from Ohio Department of Transportation as an Auditor. He was active in the Independent Players Theater Group at the old Hartman Theater and Veteran's Memorial. It was here he met and married Doris Davis on January 5, 1957. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2015. William was also a member of the Golden Clef Chorus of The Reynoldsburg Senior Center. He enjoyed singing, reading, traveling, history and especially all things related to the Civil War. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and was a proud graduate of the 1979 class obtaining a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He earned his MBA in 1982 from Central Michigan University. A Military Service is planned for summer of 2020. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019