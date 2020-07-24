1/1
William H. Seibert
1925 - 2020
Bill died on July 24, 2020, three days short of his 95th birthday. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, July 27, 1925, to the late Verne and Mary Seibert. He grew up in Upper Arlington, Ohio, and graduated with the "Class of 43." He then attended The Ohio State University, where he served as the captain of the track team, was a member of the SAE fraternity, and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Business. During his long career as head of a publishing company that spanned three generations of the Seibert family, he conceived of and published a multivolume set of sports biographies for early readers. The set was part of the collections of many school and public libraries all over the United States for several decades and continues in an online version with a new publishing company. He was a member of First Community Church from his childhood until his passing. One of the great pleasures of Bill's life was to be able to live part of each year in Florida, where he owned a home in Bonita Springs and where family and friends were always welcome. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Rooney, and his twin brother Richard. Bill is survived by his wife, Dottie; four children, two grandchildren and many step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James M. Long Endowment (supporting Camp Akita), First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
