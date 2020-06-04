Habegger, William1935 - 2020William A. "Bill" Habegger, passed away peacefully in Westerville, Ohio on June 3, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 20, 1935. A graduate of Warwood High School in Warwood, West Virginia. Bill went on to play football at Carnegie Mellon before transferring to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia where he earned his baccalaureate degree in business. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie in 1957 and later moved to Westerville in 1965 to raise his family and continue his career with the 3M Company and has called Westerville home ever since. Once retired from 3M, Bill had dedicated time and service as a Freemason and Shriner in the Westerville area. Bill loved family, friends and country. Bill was a very private man who preferred to do his living behind the scenes. He was philanthropic throughout his life, in particular with childrens hospitals and supporting childhood disease research. He was a sport fanatic with his passion being the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, The Ohio State University and Westerville South High School. He wore his ball hats as his sign of support, with rarely a cheer or clap, just a quiet smile when his teams came out on top. When not cheering on his teams Bill was an avid walker at Inniswood Metro Park, his favorite place to walk and think. Bill is predeceased by his wife of 61 years Bonnie, and parents William and Dottie Habegger. Bill is survived by his children, Dr. Kim Habegger (Christopher Andrist) of Denver, CO, Beth Habegger (Tony Polverini), Ken (Kari) Habegger and Dr. Tom Habegger (K. Leo Johnson Jr.) all of Westerville; five beloved grandchildren, Allison (Matt) Watson, Emily (Sam) Bench, Abigail Jeffries, Taylor (Matt) Tweed and Mitchell Habegger (Patrick Rowley); and great-granddaughter, Zoey Watson; special family friends, Lisa (Paul) Coulter and Matt (Joanne) Weekley. In addition, he leaves many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and many friends and 3M colleagues. His humor, guidance and strength will be missed by his family and friends. He was truly one of a kind. The family wishes to thank the Inniswood Village community especially the memory care unit. In particular, Dads nurses Terra, Becca, LaShonda, Ciara and Penny, senior activities director Jack and all the aides and staff who demonstrated such compassion and care for our Dad. The Reverend Dr. Norman Moxley who supported Dad and the family with unparalleled care and love this past two years. In lieu of flowers the family asks that Bill is remembered through donations to the Shriner Childrens Hospital of choice. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Monday, June 8 at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, where a service will follow at 10a.m. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.