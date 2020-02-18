|
|
Harding, William
William Perry Harding. Born July 5, 1943, Sidney, Ohio. Perry graduated from Fairfield High School 1961; Miami University 1964; US Army, 1966-1968; Vietnam for one year. He was a beloved teacher of Bible and History for 35 years at Elyria, Maranatha, and Madison Christian Schools. Perry faithfully served the Lord in church visitation, music, and children's ministries alongside his wife of nearly 52 years, Sandra J. (nee Dilg) Harding, who preceded him in death. He was called to his heavenly home on February 6, 2020. His only brother Jack Harding joined him just 10 days after his death on February 16, 2020. Perry leaves behind 100's of former students that he called "his kids"; sister-in-law; 2 nieces and 2 nephews; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; 7 great-great nieces and nephew, Luke 10:27. There will be a Celebration of life service for Sandra and Perry, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike. Columbus, OH 43232. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020