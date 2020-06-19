William Harrington

Harrington, William
William "Bill" Charles Harrington, Sr., 66, of Medina, OH, passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife and children on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born June 24, 1953, son of Edward S. (1994) and Elizabeth M. (2010) (nee Fogarty). He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Dawn (nee Szabo); children, William, Jr. (Krista), Brian (Andrew), and Jessica (Nathaniel). Having graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1971, Bill continued his studies at Cleveland State University, where he met Dawn. After earning his CPA, he began his accounting career at Midwestern National Life Insurance Company. Later, he excelled at the Ohio Department of Insurance, becoming the Chief Examiner. Bill continued to apply his leadership skills after he retired, serving on the boards of UTUIA and Habitat for Humanity of Medina County. Bill was an avid golfer and was a member of the Weymouth Country Club for over 20 years. After retiring, Bill set his sights on playing as much golf as he could. In the summer of 2019, he played two rounds a day, almost every day. Traveling was another important part of Bill's life. He enjoyed exploring new places with Dawn, often taking in the sites by foot and embracing the culture around them. Bill will be remembered by his extensive network of friends and colleagues. Through his humor and magnanimity, he brought people together, making lifelong friends everywhere he went. With the pandemic in mind, the family will hold a private funeral mass at St. Colette's in Brunswick. Please join the family in celebrating Bill's life through www.billharrington.org. This site will ultimately contain information on a charity golf outing and celebration of life planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity of Medina County at 233 Lafayette Rd, Medina, OH 44256 or http://www.medinahabitat.org/donate-today.
William "Bill" Charles Harrington, Sr., 66, of Medina, OH, passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife and children on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born June 24, 1953, son of Edward S. (1994) and Elizabeth M. (2010) (nee Fogarty). He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Dawn (nee Szabo); children, William, Jr. (Krista), Brian (Andrew), and Jessica (Nathaniel). Having graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1971, Bill continued his studies at Cleveland State University, where he met Dawn. After earning his CPA, he began his accounting career at Midwestern National Life Insurance Company. Later, he excelled at the Ohio Department of Insurance, becoming the Chief Examiner. Bill continued to apply his leadership skills after he retired, serving on the boards of UTUIA and Habitat for Humanity of Medina County. Bill was an avid golfer and was a member of the Weymouth Country Club for over 20 years. After retiring, Bill set his sights on playing as much golf as he could. In the summer of 2019, he played two rounds a day, almost every day. Traveling was another important part of Bill's life. He enjoyed exploring new places with Dawn, often taking in the sites by foot and embracing the culture around them. Bill will be remembered by his extensive network of friends and colleagues. Through his humor and magnanimity, he brought people together, making lifelong friends everywhere he went. With the pandemic in mind, the family will hold a private funeral mass at St. Colette's in Brunswick. Please join the family in celebrating Bill's life through www.billharrington.org. This site will ultimately contain information on a charity golf outing and celebration of life planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Habitat for Humanity of Medina County at 233 Lafayette Rd, Medina, OH 44256 or http://www.medinahabitat.org/donate-today.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.