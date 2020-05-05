Harris, William
1942 - 2020
William Keith Harris age 77 sunrise June 21, 1942 and sunset April 16, 2020 passed away peacefully at home. Born in Middleport, Ohio and graduated from Middleport High School and Hocking Technical College. He is preceded in death by parents Paul and Gertrude A. Harris, brothers Edward Bowyer; Harry; Herman and James (Jimmy) Harris. Survived by wife Carolyne; brother Bruce Harris; sister Mary Robinson; children Alicia (Michael) Cox, William Harris, Paul Harris of Columbus Tyrone (Tasha) Harris of Mt. Sterling Ohio; step-daughters; Rhonda (Lester) Howard Pickerington, OH, Lynetta (Clark) Stonewall St. Augustine, Florida; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other family members. Employed with G4S; US Army Veteran and retired from Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. William will rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Military Honors May 8, 2020 (private burial).To read the complete obituary and offer condolences to the Harris Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.