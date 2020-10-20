Harrison, William

1933 - 2020

William B. Harrison Jr., age 87, passed away at his Columbus residence on October 18, 2020. William was born May 25, 1933 in Calhoun Co., Mississippi to the late William and Mattie Harrison. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. Graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in Engineering. Retired from Mult-Press In Columbus in 1998 where he was employed as the general manager. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 532. Also preceded in death by brothers Grady, Calvin and Andy Harrison, sister Becky Mitchell. Survived by wife, Polly Harrison; son, Bryan (Teresa) Harrison; daughter, Becky (Greg) Laws; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; brothers, Tom (Shirley) Harrison and Joe (Maryland) Harrison. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-7PM, where service will be held 1PM Friday. Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



