1/
William Harrison
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison, William
1933 - 2020
William B. Harrison Jr., age 87, passed away at his Columbus residence on October 18, 2020. William was born May 25, 1933 in Calhoun Co., Mississippi to the late William and Mattie Harrison. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. Graduated from Mississippi State with a degree in Engineering. Retired from Mult-Press In Columbus in 1998 where he was employed as the general manager. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion Post 532. Also preceded in death by brothers Grady, Calvin and Andy Harrison, sister Becky Mitchell. Survived by wife, Polly Harrison; son, Bryan (Teresa) Harrison; daughter, Becky (Greg) Laws; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; brothers, Tom (Shirley) Harrison and Joe (Maryland) Harrison. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-7PM, where service will be held 1PM Friday. Rev. Tim Lee officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
01:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved