Hemming, William
1946 - 2019
William Craig Hemming, the artist, 73, died on Dec. 5, 2019. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 35 yrs., Soon Ja; brother, Patrick; sister, Brenda Mellet; dog, Clancy; many friends and Fans. Hemming was passionate about Soon Ja, Clancy, Art, Friends, Paris, the Saints, Doo Dah and lived life to the fullest. He was a jester at heart with a unique sense of humor. Most of all Hemming was an artist. He trained at CCAD until he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War After being stationed at Ft. Rucker in Alabama, he returned to Columbus where he obtained his bachelor's degree from OSU. He worked as a social worker for the severely disabled for 11 years. He joined OSU where he became the appointments secretary and building coordinator for the psychology department. He retired in 2009. He called his painting style "Boston Expressionism with a touch of Mad Magazine and a healthy dose of color". His paintings include figure studies, landscapes, celebrity portraits, the night sky, wry social commentary. He has exhibited in Columbus, Marbella and Barcelona, Spain. Contributions in his name may be made to the Humane Society, Diabetes Assoc., National Parks, and St. Jude Children's Cancer Research. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019