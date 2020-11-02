Hensel, William
1951 - 2020
William T. Hensel, age 69, passed away suddenly and peacefully and went to heaven on November 1, 2020 due to respiratory failure caused by Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents Orabell Lemaster and Richard Hensel, brothers Richard, Johnny, and Tony Hensel and sister Bonnie Hensel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara Hensel (precious). He also leaves behind 9 children, 25 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was the most wonderful person you could ever meet. He did everything he could for his family and loved them dearly. His favorite times were being with his grandchildren. He would do anything they asked. He was an avid Nascar fan and loved going to Columbus Motor Speedway. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10am at the funeral home. Live stream of the funeral service will be available at www.schoedinger.com
for those who are unable to attend. Interment at Blendon Cemetery to follow, 6330 S Hempstead Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. The family would like to thank Crown Pointe Care Center for giving him the best care they could while he was there.