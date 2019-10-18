|
|
Hix, William
William Hix, age 76, of Columbus, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He enjoyed playing golf, drawing, painting, playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Helen Hix and sister Sharon Elliott. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Janet Hix; children, Dawn (Jeff) Nickles and Brian (Jennifer) Hix; brother, Craig (Alice) Hix; grandchildren, Nathan (Kary) Smith and Simon Hix; great grandchildren, Parker and Cole Smith; favorite sisters-in-law, Wanetta Mercurio and Mildred Whiteside; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 1-3pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. A private family graveside service will be held Monday at Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 929 Eastwind Dr., Suite 211, Westerville, OH 43081. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019