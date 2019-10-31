|
|
Hobbs, William
William R. Hobbs, age 88, passed away at his home in Centerburg, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born September 10, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to his parents John and Mamie (Dye) Hobbs. After graduating from Linden-McKinley High School, William proudly served in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He served as a corporal at the time of his honorable discharge from service. On September 15, 1957, he married the love of his life; Shirley Kinnaman. Together they had three daughters and two sons. The family of seven enjoyed camping, boating and water skiing together. William worked for 37 years as a supervisor for the Shoe Corporation of America and another fifteen years for Care Tree Systems as well as time at Carter Lumber. William was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed classic country music, favorites being Hank Williams, Sr. and Ernest Tubb as well as watching his favorite football teams; The Ohio State Buckeyes and the San Francisco 49ers. He also loved his White Castle coffee. His greatest source of pride, however, was his family. William loved to golf with his brothers and played well into this past summer. Their rounds would be followed by lunch at Wendy's, times that he cherished. He will fondly be remembered by his grandchildren for his support of the Cardington-Lincoln Pirates and East Carter (Grayson, Kentucky) Raiders while they played high school sports as well as a powerful handshake that has on more than one occasion brought every grandson of his to their knees. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley; sons, John (Cheryl) of Mount Liberty and William (Robin), Jr. of Cardington; and daughters, Rebecca (Roger) of Anahuac, TX, Peggy (Jerry) of Mount Vernon, and Patricia of Plano, TX. He is also survived by seven grandsons, Curtis (Holly) of Kentucky, Randy (Courtney) of Kentucky, Cameron (Courtney) of Mount Vernon, Jacob of Mount Vernon, Wesley (Lauren) of Texas, Chad (Amber) of Edison, and Kyle (Lindsey) of Butler; as well as three granddaughters, Jamie of Mount Vernon, Jacquelyn of Texas and Amber (Corbin) of Columbus. William was also very proud to be a great-grandfather to 20, Cannon, Aria, Molly, Lilly, Cody, Creedence, Jonathan, Addyson, Peyton, Korbin, Madison, Riley, Elijah, Emma, Sydney, Alexis, Madison, Lucas, Branton, and Trevor. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his brothers and golfing partners, Calvin, George and Bob. William was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Franklin, Paul, and Richard. He will be mightily missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Devore Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N State Route 61, Sunbury, OH. A service will follow at 1p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Mt. Liberty Cemetery. To offer a message of condolence, or share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019