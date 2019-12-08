Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hoermle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hoermle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hoermle Obituary
Hoermle, William
William P. Hoermle, Jr. age 90, Saturday December 7, 2019. Retired from the State of Ohio Auditors Office. Former owner of Hoermle's Appliance Store on Parsons Ave. Lifetime member of Christ the King Church. Bill was passionate about Buckeye Lake and was a lifetime boater. Member of the Columbus Power Squadron and the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. Graduate of Aquinas College High School and Veteran U. S. Army in the Korean Conflict. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 57 years Claralene Hoermle, son Darren and daughter Darleen Park. Survived by children David (Roxanne), Douglas (Tina), Diane, Denise (Rob), Dora Jean, and Daniel (Gay); grandchildren and great grand children; brother John (Elizabeth); three nephews and many friends. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2770 E. Livingston Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Christ the King Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -