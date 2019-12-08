|
Hoermle, William
William P. Hoermle, Jr. age 90, Saturday December 7, 2019. Retired from the State of Ohio Auditors Office. Former owner of Hoermle's Appliance Store on Parsons Ave. Lifetime member of Christ the King Church. Bill was passionate about Buckeye Lake and was a lifetime boater. Member of the Columbus Power Squadron and the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. Graduate of Aquinas College High School and Veteran U. S. Army in the Korean Conflict. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 57 years Claralene Hoermle, son Darren and daughter Darleen Park. Survived by children David (Roxanne), Douglas (Tina), Diane, Denise (Rob), Dora Jean, and Daniel (Gay); grandchildren and great grand children; brother John (Elizabeth); three nephews and many friends. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2770 E. Livingston Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Christ the King Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019