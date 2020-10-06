1/1
William Housekeeper
1924 - 2020
Housekeeper, William
1924 - 2020
William F. Housekeeper Jr., age 95, of Pickerington, OH, passed away October 3, 2020. He was born November 27, 1924 in Thurston, OH to the late William and Grace Housekeeper. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. William worked as a painter and retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural carrier. He was a member of the Ohio Nomads Motor Coach Association, Lancaster Old Car Club and traveled around the country. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Betty (Niehausor) Housekeeper, second wife Elenore (Miller) Housekeeper, sister Dorothy Wilkens, stepson Richard Yantis and newborn Vickie Housekeeper. Survivors include his son, Jeffrey (Linda) Housekeeper; stepchildren, Robert (Patricia) Yantis and Rita Zandieh; grandchildren, Bradley (JoAnn) Yantis, Bryan (Deborah) Yantis, Kelly Ann (Kurt) Haag, Christa (Todd) Melrose, Sanam Zandieh, Arezu (Tyler) Shepperd and Trina (Mike) Clark; and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 10-11am on Thursday, October 8, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
