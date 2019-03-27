|
Hughes, William
1984 - 2019
William S. Hughes left this world and joined his beloved Pop Pop and others, in Heaven, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born May 16, 1984, he leaves behind Leslie Schrader Hughes, the love of his life; daughter, Hazel, the greatest joy of his life; as well as mother, Nancy; father, John; stepmother, Sally; sister, Gwen; brothers, Morgan (Pam) and Peter; grandmother, Dorothy Grossman; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Will graduated from Upper Arlington High School and earned a degree as a Surgical Technician; he worked in that field, and later as a Surgical Laser Technician. He was loved by all who knew him, and was known for his gentle, laid back nature and quick wit, unswerving work ethic, love of space, Ska and The Beatles, and being a first rate cook. The world is considerably dimmer for his passing from it. Friends will be received from 2-4:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2070 Ridgecliff Rd. Columbus Ohio 43221, where a brief memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Salvation Army in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019