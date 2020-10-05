1/
William "Bill" Hylton
Hylton, William "Bill"
1930 - 2020
William Harsh Hylton, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Family will receive friends from 4-7PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A private funeral service will be held for the family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. For extended obituary and to watch a webcast of the funeral service, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
