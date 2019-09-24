Home

Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William Ferrell, 78, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away September 23, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1941 in Barberton, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Eileen Ferrell. He is survived by wife, Donna; daughters, Dawn (Tom) Simmons, Melanie (Zach) Fling; four grandchildren; sister, Alyce (Phil) Sherman; and many nieces and nephews. Formerly employed by Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Buckeye Youth Center. Visitation will be held from 3-6pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (https://oki.wish.org/). Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
