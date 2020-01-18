The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William J. "Jerry" Isler


1943 - 2020
Isler, William J. "Jerry"
1943 - 2020
William Jerome Isler, 76, passed away on January 17, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Mary (Burns) Isler. Jerry was an Accountant and received his degree from Duquesne University. He worked at Shoe Corporation of America and was the Finance Director for the City of Gahanna for 21 years. Jerry had a passion for soccer, serving as the treasurer for Gahanna Soccer Association for over 15 years and refereeing for over 30. He loved watching his daughters and then grandchildren play many different sports. He enjoyed traveling and taking his wife and grandchildren on many trips to the Caribbean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Isler; and brother Robert (Bob). He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (Cupp) Isler; daughter Cherie (Roger) Whittaker; grandson Travis; granddaughters Alexei and Jaeda; brother Charles (Norma) Isler; and sister Mary Kay (Paul) Schaner. The family would like to express thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice, and Always There Homecare, for the wonderful help and care. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM with a funeral at 1PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Zangmeister Cancer Center. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
