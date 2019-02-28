|
Podolski, William J
Bill, 78, went to Heaven Dec. 20, 2018. Survived by loving wife, Judy; son, Joe (Teresa); granddaughters, Claudia, Caroline, Catherine; also sister, Sally(John) Workman; brother, Mike (Flo); in-laws, Harold, Mary Boggs, Gary, Maureen Hart. Menber SRBC, Capitol City Lodge, York GC. Bill loved God and life. He was loved by family and many friends. Bill requested no calling hours nor funeral.. He donated his body to OSU Research. Donations to Charity or Smoky Row Brethern Church, 7260 Smoky Row Rd., 43235.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019