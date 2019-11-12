The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
1947 - 2019
William J. Scholl Obituary
Scholl, William J.
1947 - 2019
William J. Scholl, of Powell, OH. Well, he would rather have been playing golf, but God had other plans for him. On November 8, the world lost one of its finest. Bill Scholl, age 72, left his mark on everyone he met. He lived a life of love, humor and service, and the world will miss him. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, whom he placed on a pedestal almost 50 years ago and where she currently remains. Also surviving are his three amazing sons and their families: Jeffrey and Amber and their children, Alex and Sarah, Kevin and Vikki and their daughter, Hadley, and Andrew and Sue. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate the joy of life by doing something special with loved ones or surprise a stranger. Visitation will be Sunday, November 17 from 1:30-3:30pm at Rutherford Funeral Home, Powell. A service will follow at 3:30pm. For full obituary and details, we please ask that you visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019
