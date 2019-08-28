|
Sharp, William James
1954 - 2019
Age 64, of Columbus, born in Sugar Grove, died on August 27, 2019. Bill was a loving friend, son, brother, and uncle who will be missed by all who had the opportunity to be touched by his generous spirit. He is survived by his parents, Emily Sharp and Jim and Lana Sharp; and three brothers, Thom, Bob, Mike, and their families. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5-8 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Lancaster and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 31 starting at 2 PM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sugar Grove.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019