Martin, William John

1931 - 2019

William John Martin, age 87, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born November 6, 1931 to the late Robert R. and Ethel G. Mason Martin. Mr. Martin worked at Union Cemetery for 17 ½ years before joining the staff of Rutherford Funeral Home where he was a valued member for over 55 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Robert L. Martin, sister and brother-in-law Betty L. (Harry) Kragle and his dear niece Jean Ann Reynolds. He survived by nieces and nephews, Sherrill Harnish, Ralph (Francy) Kragle, George (Janice Thompson) Kragle, and Judy (Ken) Elliott; many great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. William was a member of Worthington Christian Church and a former member of Indianola Church of Christ. He loved sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. Funeral Service will be held at 3 pm Sunday, March 24, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43202 where friends may call from 1-3 pm prior to the service. Graveside Service 11 am Monday at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to , 3740 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026. To leave condolences, please visit www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019