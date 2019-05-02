Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Johnson Obituary
Johnson, William
1937 - 2019
William Johnson, age 81, passed away at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1937 in Wayne County, W. Virginia to the late Elza and Velva Johnson. He retired from General Motors after 27 years of service. Bill was a lifetime bow hunter and avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby, 6 brothers and sisters and granddaughter Rene. Bill is survived by his 2 sisters, Fay and Dottie; children, Bill (Kathy) Johnson and Tara Johnson; 4 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, S.W., 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123, where the funeral service will be held following the visitation. Bill will return home to the family farm on Cotton Hill for an evening wake and burial at the family cemetery on Tuesday. Please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now