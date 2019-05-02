|
|
Johnson, William
1937 - 2019
William Johnson, age 81, passed away at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1937 in Wayne County, W. Virginia to the late Elza and Velva Johnson. He retired from General Motors after 27 years of service. Bill was a lifetime bow hunter and avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby, 6 brothers and sisters and granddaughter Rene. Bill is survived by his 2 sisters, Fay and Dottie; children, Bill (Kathy) Johnson and Tara Johnson; 4 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, S.W., 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123, where the funeral service will be held following the visitation. Bill will return home to the family farm on Cotton Hill for an evening wake and burial at the family cemetery on Tuesday. Please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019