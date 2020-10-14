Johnson, William
1933 - 2020
William T. Johnson, age 87, passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. William will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit William's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
