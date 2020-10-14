1/1
William Johnson
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
William T. Johnson, age 87, passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. William will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visit William's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
