William Jones
Jones, William
2020 - 1942
William R. Jones, 78, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died suddenly from complications related to Covid19 on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Beloved husband of Georgene Jones, nee Podracky; father to son, Eric (Christine Phillips); and daughter, Chris Woltjen (Mark). US Army veteran from 1960-1963 with service in West Germany during the Berlin Wall Crisis. 44-year career as a systems analyst, applications programmer while working for Cleveland Twist Drill, RCA and Sperry Univac Information Systems Divisions, the US Trotting Association, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Retardation. He was a quiet superhero who lived a life of kindness, faith and compassion. Known for his handiness and creativity, he loved to build, fix, and improve things-often sharing those talents to help his community or someone in need. He noticed the little things and loved anything chocolate. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church, on Friday, July 10, at 11am. Fr. T.J. Lehigh officiating. Visitation one hour prior to Holy Mass from 10-11a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery immediately following by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
