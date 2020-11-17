1/1
William Joseph Kienle
1937 - 2020
William Joseph Kienle, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. William was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 19, 1937, to the late Robert and Rose Kienle. Bill graduated from St. Mary's High School in German Village, The Ohio State University, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He spent more than 40 years in Institutional Investments for Paine Webber, the Ohio Company (VP), and retired from Fifth-Third Investments (VP). He was a member Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Symposiarcs, Columbus Stock and Bond Club, Knights of Columbus, the Athletic Club, Pelican Sound Golf and River Club in Estero, FL, and Scioto Country Club. Bill loved to play golf and work crosswords. William will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet (Nitschke) Kienle; son, William Kienle; daughter, Laura (Greg) Ubert; grandchildren, Caroline, Jack, and Nick Ubert; twin brother, Robert (Fran) Kienle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid family will have a memorial service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
