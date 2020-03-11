|
|
Lammers, William K.
1935 - 2020
William "Willi" Lammers, age 84, of Groveport, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital with family by his side. Willi was born in Emsdetten, Germany on May 19, 1935. He married Elizabeth Haarkotter (Elli) on April 13, 1957. In 1958, they ventured to the United States aboard the Stockholm to start a new life in a new country. They came to Ohio as Ellie's mother's sister sponsored them. Together they decided to settle in Groveport, Ohio, and were very fond of spending time with their neighbors. Willi worked for the Stedman Floor Company for 38 years and enjoyed every minute of working with the Stedman family. In his free time, he played soccer for the Germania Old Timers and coached several youth soccer teams. He also frequently visited Germany to spend time with his amazing family. Later, Willi joined the Columbus Maennerchor and sang German songs with them for many years and formed many friendships there. After retirement, Willi and Elli spent several months each year in Estero, Florida, making many friends in the Cypress Bend Park. He loved playing Euchre and watching Bundesliga soccer games with his grandkids. Remodeling and landscaping were his passions throughout life, which always made Elli happy. He was a dedicated Father and friend to everyone, always looking for ways to help others. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elli Lammers who he missed dearly, parents Carl and Anna Lammers, brothers Alfons, Linus, Karl, Paul and Helmut and sisters Mathilde and Agnes. Willi is survived by his son, Roger; grandchildren, William and Erika Lammers; sisters, Theresia, Maria, and Elfriede; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Germany, Newark and Lancaster, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport with a Vigil Service conducted at 7:30pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 14 at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Rd., Groveport, with Father John Reade Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in memory of Willi.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020