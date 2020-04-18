|
Kaye, William
1927 - 2020
William Donald (Kolodzik) Kaye of Worthington, age 92, died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on April 11, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1927 the youngest of four children to parents Albert and Mamie Kolodzik in Manitowoc, WI. After working in the Manitowoc shipyard during high school and serving in the Navy, Bill attended Marquette University where he met the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Patricia Joan Recker. He graduated from Marquette in 1950. Pat preceded Bill in death in 2006. Bill's management career included 25 years with the JCPenney Co. followed by several years with JoAnne Fabric Co. and the State of Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation. After retiring in 1992, Bill and Pat enjoyed traveling the world. Bill was thrilled that he was able to visit all seven continents. Throughout his life Bill was an avid swimmer, tennis player, lawn care enthusiast, car polisher, and weather aficionado. Bill loved living in Worthington where he was a longtime member of Swiminc and an active member of St. Michael Parish since 1969. Bill is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. William R. and Tamara E. Kaye of Apple Valley; Dr. Paul W. and Dr. Joan Kolodzik of Dayton; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and John Krimm of Nashville, TN; eight grandchildren, Julie (Troy), Gus (Regan), Hannah, Gabe (Tiffany), Daniel, Noah, Sarah, and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Senna, Myka, and Knox. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family had a private service with internment at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial mass will be planned. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020