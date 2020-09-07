Kazee Jr., William
1948 - 2020
William Kazee Jr., age 71, of Columbus, passed away at home September 4, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from General Services Administration with the Federal Government. Preceded in death by father, William Kazee Sr. Survived by wife, Janora Kazee and their son, Billy Kazee; mother, Beatrice Kazee; brothers, Kenny (Mary), Roger (Teresa), Tim (Sherrin), and Dan Kazee; sister, Beverly (Tom) Bell; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives; friends, Anthony Carter, Terry and Theresa Hickman. Private graveside service followed by burial at Union Cemetery in Columbus. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view William's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com