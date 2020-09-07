1/
William Kazee Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kazee Jr., William
1948 - 2020
William Kazee Jr., age 71, of Columbus, passed away at home September 4, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired from General Services Administration with the Federal Government. Preceded in death by father, William Kazee Sr. Survived by wife, Janora Kazee and their son, Billy Kazee; mother, Beatrice Kazee; brothers, Kenny (Mary), Roger (Teresa), Tim (Sherrin), and Dan Kazee; sister, Beverly (Tom) Bell; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives; friends, Anthony Carter, Terry and Theresa Hickman. Private graveside service followed by burial at Union Cemetery in Columbus. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view William's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved