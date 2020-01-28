The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
William Kemmerling


1972 - 2020
William Kemmerling Obituary
Kemmerling, William
1972 - 2020
William "Bill" Kemmerling, 47, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital of Columbus in Westerville, Ohio. Bill was born in Columbus on February 7, 1972 to Ronald Kemmerling and the late Sharon Kemmerling. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Dana Kemmerling; his father, Ronald (Kay) Kemmerling; two brothers, Ronald L. (Dee Dee) Kemmerling, and Adam F. (Jennifer) Kemmerling; his son, Nick (Sara) Kemmerling; his granddaughter, Hania Kemmerling; and two nephews, Grant (Shannon) Kemmerling, and Todd Kemmerling. He enjoyed traveling, playing pool, video poker, hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and was a talented Wallpaper Hanger. Family and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-4pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road with a Funeral Service to follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the in Bill's memory, at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
