Kemp, William
1950 - 2020
William Lee Kemp, 70, of Westerville, Ohio passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Raymond Howard Kemp and Martha Catherine Kemp. Lee is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dr. Kathryn Kemp, children Benjamin (Misty) Kemp, Dr. Erin Kemp (Michael Gest), and 4 grandchildren, Noah & Iris Kemp, Macey & Jaxon Gest. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We will miss our Crazy Pop. He was a retired contractor, and served in the Army Reserves. A private graveside inurnment will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name to Children's Hospital. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
.