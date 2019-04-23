|
|
Khourie, William
1928 - 2019
William N. "Bill" Khourie was born Jan 11, 1928 and passed away early Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 with his family by his side. He is pre-deceased by parents Naj and Malvina Khourie, wife and best friend Barbara, brother Michael and son-in-law Robert Kula. Bill grew up in Upper Arlington and graduated from Upper Arlington High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was the owner of Khourie's Inc. in the Lane Ave shopping center and was a clothing manufacturers' sales representative for many years. As an original member of Brookside Country Club, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards with fellow members. Bill liked watching sports and old movies, listening to opera and spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger and was often the life of the party – telling stories and singing Broadway tunes. He is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Kathy) and William Jr. (Lisa); his daughter, Cristie Kula; brother, Ralph (Pat); mother-in-law, Lois Gingrich; sisters-in-law, Joanne Khourie, Mary Ellen Renner (Dan) and Liz Stern (Michael); grandchildren, Cameron and Dustin Khourie, Bobby (Ruthie), Billy (Crista), Jessica, Danny (Brea) and Jenna Khourie and Michael (Samantha) and Tiffany Kula. He leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia and Joseph Khourie; and many nieces and nephews. He shared countless laughs and good times with special nephew and friend, Geoff Verhoff. Bill's friends at the Windward Passage were also like family to him. He and Barbara enjoyed many evenings with them. Bill was truly unique, special and loved. He will be missed every day. Friends may call 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., Columbus 43220. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019