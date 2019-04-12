|
|
Kinnard, William
1947 - 2019
William Downs Kinnard, age 71, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. William was born in Springfield October 6, 1947 to the late Robert and Alice Kinnard. William is survived by his brother, Robert Kinnard; children, Clayton (Cindy) Kinnard and Jessica (Ron) Lech; grandchildren, Camryn, Kaelyn, Hayden and Avery; and many other relatives and friends. William will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11am with full military honors. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019