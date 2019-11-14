|
|
Koenig, William
William M. Koenig "Bill", age 60, of Monett, MO, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was born November 28, 1958 in Columbus, OH, the son of Benjamin and Rose (Bollack) Koenig. He was married for 31 years to Ok Kim of Holts Summit, MO. Surviving are one daughter, Shannee Steinmeier and her husband, Mark of Overland Park, KS; one son, Ryan Koenig and his wife, Summer of Jefferson City, MO; two brothers, John Koenig and his wife, Athena of Columbus, OH and Eric Koenig and his wife, Kim of Plain City, OH; four nephews; and five granddaughters. Bill was always a Buckeye and wished for his ashes to return to Columbus, OH. To honor Bill's life, please donate to The People's Network, LLC in Purdy, MO in his memory. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019