|
|
Kulas, William "Tom"
1951 - 2019
William Thomas "Tom" Kulas, age 68, of Columbus, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was a 1970 graduate of Bishop Hartley High School and The Ohio State University. He retired from Shaffer Distributing after 27 years and Discover Financial Services after 12 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Robin Miller Kulas; son, Eric A. Kulas; and brother, David A. Kulas. Friends may call 5-8 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Columbus with Fr. William Arnold Celebrant. Interment to follow St. Joseph Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory and send condolences to Tom's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019